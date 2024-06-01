Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of auto gear shift models by ₹5,000 from today
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on June 1 announced a price reduction for various models in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup in a filing with the exchanges. The price cut applies to several models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis, it said.