Maruti Suzuki cuts prices of auto gear shift models by ₹5,000 from today

Maruti Suzuki India ( MSI ) on June 1 announced a price reduction for various models in its Auto Gear Shift (AGS) lineup in a filing with the exchanges. The price cut applies to several models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis, it said.

The company revealed the price reduction in an official statement, but did not disclose an exact reason behind this decision. However, it emphasised its intention of making its AGS variants more affordable.

Details of the Price Cut

"The Company today announced a reduction in prices of its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants across its models. The company has reduced the prices by ₹5000 across various models," MSI informed the exchanges.

"The prices of AGS variants across models (Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx & Ignis) have been reduced by ₹5,000/-. The prices will come into effect from today, i.e. June 1, 2024," the statement added.

About Auto Gear Shift

Auto Gear Shift (AGS) is an automatic transmission technology that combines the benefits of manual and automatic transmissions, as per an ANI report. Introduced by MSI in India in 2014, AGS automates gear shifts and clutch control electronically without driver intervention.

This automatic transmission includes an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator, operated by the Transmission Electronic Controller unit. The system intelligently assesses driving conditions and adjusts automatic gear shifts to enhance performance.

The components are mounted in the car's transmission unit, ensuring synchronised clutch control and smoother gear shifts. This helps AGS deliver improved performance and enhanced fuel efficiency.

By reducing prices, Maruti Suzuki aims to attract more customers to its AGS models, potentially increasing sales in a competitive market, the report added.

(With inputs from ANI)

