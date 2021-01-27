Maruti Suzuki expected to report double digit growth in net profit for Q3

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – is expected to post double digit growth in net profit and revenue for the quarter ended 31, on the back of sharp recovery in vehicle sales during the quarter, especially the festival season, due to gradual recovery in demand rural and urban markets and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility to avoid the Covid-19 infection.

According to brokerage Emkay Global, the New Delhi based carmaker is likely to report a 13% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1775.6 crore as result of 13% jump in net sales to 23417.3 crore.

Analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, suggest that Maruti is expected to report a net profit of ₹1859.9 crore (21 analysts) and revenue from operations of ₹23543.5 crore (22 analysts).

The company posted a 4.13% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1586.9 crore in the corresponding period as sales took a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

If the actual financials are in line with estimates, then the New Delhi based car maker will engineer a significant turnaround in its fortunes from the June quarters when it reported a loss of ₹249.9 crore, first ever in two decades, due to the adverse impact of the lockdown measure to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

Vehicle manufacturers like Maruti had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aided by a quick recovery in demand for entry-level cars, hatchbacks and utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki increased production to a record 1.85 lakh vehicle in October. The company also registered double digit growth in retail sales during the Navratri and Diwali festival season after two years.

High commodity costs and shortage of components like semi-conductors might spoil the recovery in the coming months.

“Revenues are likely to grow y-o-y, driven by a 13% rise in volumes and flat growth in realizations. Volume growth has been strong in both domestic and export segments. Despite higher input costs, EBITDA (operating profit) margin is likely to expand on better scale, lower discounts and cost reduction efforts.," said analysts of Emkay Global.

Investors are optimistic that Maruti, will continue to witness increased demand for its vehicles especially hatchbacks, due to increased preference for personal mobility, and is better positioned to tackle current economic downturn compared to most of its competitors because of its cash reserve of ₹35000 crore.

