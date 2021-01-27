Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Maruti Suzuki expected to report double digit growth in net profit for Q3
File Photo: Vehicle manufacturers like Maruti had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22 following the lockdown

Maruti Suzuki expected to report double digit growth in net profit for Q3

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • The carmaker is likely to report a 13% year-on-year increase in net profit to 1775.6 crore as result of 13% jump in net sales to 23417.3 crore, according to a brokerage
  • Maruti Suzuki also registered double digit growth in retail sales during the Navratri and Diwali festival season after two years

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – is expected to post double digit growth in net profit and revenue for the quarter ended 31, on the back of sharp recovery in vehicle sales during the quarter, especially the festival season, due to gradual recovery in demand rural and urban markets and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility to avoid the Covid-19 infection.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer – is expected to post double digit growth in net profit and revenue for the quarter ended 31, on the back of sharp recovery in vehicle sales during the quarter, especially the festival season, due to gradual recovery in demand rural and urban markets and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility to avoid the Covid-19 infection.

According to brokerage Emkay Global, the New Delhi based carmaker is likely to report a 13% year-on-year increase in net profit to 1775.6 crore as result of 13% jump in net sales to 23417.3 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to brokerage Emkay Global, the New Delhi based carmaker is likely to report a 13% year-on-year increase in net profit to 1775.6 crore as result of 13% jump in net sales to 23417.3 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, suggest that Maruti is expected to report a net profit of 1859.9 crore (21 analysts) and revenue from operations of 23543.5 crore (22 analysts).

The company posted a 4.13% year-on-year decline in net profit to 1586.9 crore in the corresponding period as sales took a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

If the actual financials are in line with estimates, then the New Delhi based car maker will engineer a significant turnaround in its fortunes from the June quarters when it reported a loss of 249.9 crore, first ever in two decades, due to the adverse impact of the lockdown measure to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

Vehicle manufacturers like Maruti had to close their factories and showrooms from March 22, following the lock down announced by the union and state governments to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aided by a quick recovery in demand for entry-level cars, hatchbacks and utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki increased production to a record 1.85 lakh vehicle in October. The company also registered double digit growth in retail sales during the Navratri and Diwali festival season after two years.

High commodity costs and shortage of components like semi-conductors might spoil the recovery in the coming months.

“Revenues are likely to grow y-o-y, driven by a 13% rise in volumes and flat growth in realizations. Volume growth has been strong in both domestic and export segments. Despite higher input costs, EBITDA (operating profit) margin is likely to expand on better scale, lower discounts and cost reduction efforts.," said analysts of Emkay Global.

Investors are optimistic that Maruti, will continue to witness increased demand for its vehicles especially hatchbacks, due to increased preference for personal mobility, and is better positioned to tackle current economic downturn compared to most of its competitors because of its cash reserve of 35000 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.