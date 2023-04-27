Maruti sees chip hurdle continue in Q11 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:53 PM IST
The carmaker emphasized that it expects to see no growth in small car segment in FY24 compared to last year, pointing to a stagnation of demand
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki expects a shortage of semi-conductor chips to continue to impact production in fiscal year 2024, with visibility of chip supply in the first month of the ongoing quarter looking worse than the last quarter of the fiscal ended 31 March, RC Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki said.
