Maruti sees chip hurdle continue in Q1

“We still don’t have the whole visibility for the year so we cannot make a clear comment on [what our production loss will be this year]. The first quarter of this year there is still some constraint on semi-conductor, but I hope the situation will be better from second quarter," Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director, Maruti Suzuki, told Mint. “Semi-conductor visibility is only a few weeks, it’s difficulty to make an estimate this time."