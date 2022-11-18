Maruti Suzuki expects to end current fiscal year with 3,700 sales outlets

Maruti Suzuki expects to end current fiscal year with 3,700 sales outlets2 min read . 10:09 PM IST
- The company has also commenced work at the new facility in Kharkhoda in Haryana
Maruti Suzuki India expects that its sales network will touch the 3,700-mark by the end of this fiscal. This is amid the push to ramp up production capacity at its Manesar-based plant by 1 lakh units to cater to enhanced demand, according to a senior company official.
The country's largest carmaker on Friday crossed the 3,500 car sales outlets mark, more than doubling it from 1,300 dealerships from a decade ago.
The auto major inaugurated its 3,500th outlet, a Nexa sales unit, in Hyderabad on Friday.
Maruti Suzuki India currently has presence in around 2,250 cities and towns in India. The company added 237 sales outlets in 2021-22 and further 170 outlets between April-October this fiscal year.
"We are likely to touch the 3,700 outlets mark by March-end," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told news agency PTI .
"Now OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), including Maruti Suzuki, have portfolios of cars that cater not only to urban centres but smaller towns and rural areas as well," Srivastava said.
Currently, the company's has a cumulative production capacity of over 15 lakh units per annum at both Manesar and Gurugram plants. It additionally has access to 7.5 lakh units from parent Suzuki Motor's facility in Gujarat.
The company has also commenced work at the new facility in Kharkhoda in Haryana. The plant is expected to be operational by 2025 with an installed production capacity of 2.5 lakh units in the first phase.
MSI Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the 3,500 sales outlet milestone coincides with the 40 years of Suzuki's partnership with the people of India.
"It is estimated that only 3 per cent people own vehicles in the country. This presents us an opportunity for growth, and offers mobility to those who aspire to buy a four-wheeler," he added.
Maruti Suzuki India’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 2022 surged more than four-fold year-on-year to ₹2,062 crore, while revenue for the quarter increased by nearly 46% YoY to ₹29,931 crore