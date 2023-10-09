Maruti Suzuki eyes ₹1.25 tn capex to boost EV, SUV play
The company said it expects EVs to make up 15-20% of its sales by 2030-31.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday said it is looking to invest as much as ₹1.25 trillion by 2030-31 to develop 10-11 new models, including six electric vehicles (EVs), and double its annual production to 4 million units. In a presentation, the country’s largest carmaker said it plans to dial up its presence in new vehicle segments, including hybrid, flex fuel and electric, particularly in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) format.