Maruti Suzuki eyes 3 lakh exports in FY25, 8 lakh by 2030: CEO Rahul Bharti
On the road ahead for exports, he said, We hope to keep improving it steadily and by 2030 we have a target of 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh units total exports.
Following a successful fiscal year marked by record exports, Maruti Suzuki India expresses confidence in surpassing 300,000 units in overseas shipments for FY25. A senior company official reveals that this achievement is part of a strategic scaling process aiming for up to 800,000 units by 2030.