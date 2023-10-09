Maruti Suzuki eyes ₹1.25 lakh crore capex till 2030-31 to expand production capacity
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, in a regulatory filing on Monday said the company planning to enhance product range to 28 models from 17 currently and expand the production capacity hence it could need a capex of around ₹1.25 lakh crore till 2030-31.
