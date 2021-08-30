Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase the prices of its vehicles from September due to the increase in input costs. India's largest car manufacturer made the announcement in a regulatory filing today.

"We wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise," the company said.

The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki has not specified the rate of these hikes to be implemented next month.

In July, Maruti had announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to an increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to ₹15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today, it said.

