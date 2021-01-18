Maruti Suzuki hikes prices on select vehicles by up to 34,000 from today

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday announced that it has decided to increase price of its models by up to ₹34,000 (ex-showroom- Delhi) from today. The new prices are effective from today, 18 January, 2021.

"The Company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs. 34,000 (Ex-Showroom - Delhi)," the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

The company had, last month, announced that it will be increasing prices across its model range from January 2021.

The automaker had said that cost of vehicles severely impacted due to various input costs and it's "necessary to pass on some of the impacts to customers."

The automaker reported an increase of 20% in its overall sales during December 2020 on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzukisaid its total production in December 2020 increased 33.78 per cent to 1,55,127 units.

The company had produced a total 1,15,949 units in the same month of 2019, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki last Friday said it has launched an online financing platform at its Arena dealerships across 30 plus cities.

With the launch of Smart Finance platform, 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have been digitised, the auto major said in a statement.

The digital platform allows customers to choose the best-suited loan product, completion of all finance related formalities and disbursal of loan, with just a few clicks, it added.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via