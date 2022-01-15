Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices to offset rise in input costs. Check details

MSI sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between ₹3.15 lakh and ₹12.56 lakh, respectively.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has enhanced prices across its models in the range of 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent owing to increase in various input costs.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7 per cent. The new prices are effective from today," the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company had stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in cost of essential commodities like steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last one year.