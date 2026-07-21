Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicles prices across models; your new car may cost up to ₹30,000 more from August

India's largest auto manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, today announced that it is hiking prices of its vehicles across models by up to ₹30,000 each, effective from August 2026, according to a filing with the exchanges. The move comes as the car maker looks to offset sustained increase in input costs, it added.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 0.6% higher at ₹13,597 reversing course from earlier in the day.

Maruti increases vehicle prices: What we know “In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to ₹ 30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026,” the statement read.

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It added that the company "has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures" over the past few months. But has to pass on a portion of the increased costs due to elevated levels of “inflationary burdens” and the continued “adverse cost environment”.

According to Maruti Suzuki, it is “continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible”.

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, it added. Auto makers increasing prices amid inflation pressure Maruti Suzuki's range of vehicles includes sedans, small cars and SUVs such as the entry-level S-Presso to premium utility vehicle Invicto priced between ₹3.5 lakh and ₹28.70 lakh (ex-showroom), according to a PTI report.

A Reuters report noted that the automaker also hiked prices by ₹30,000 from June, while excluding some entry-level cars. It is not alone in its decision. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also raised prices twice while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India have raised once each, it added.

Conflict in west Asia has disrupted global trade routes and energy markets, driving up prices of key inputs and pressing companies to pass on higher costs to customers, the Reuters report added.

What was MSI's price protection for June hike? At the time of its May hike, Maruti Suzuki announced price protection for its small car range including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, and WagonR, for customers who book any of the listed small vehicles before or on 14 June 14 this year.

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The move came following feedback of our channel partners, Maruti Suzuki India senior executive officer of marketing and sales Partho Banerjee told PTI last month. “Their (channel partners) plea was simple: the customer who is stepping forward with courage to buy a car should not be pushed back by a price hike. So, we are considering a price protection window for small car buyers. If you book, we give you a cushion,” he stated.

According to the company, the scheme was intended to help maintain affordability for customers, particularly as vehicle prices are expected to rise amid inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment. First-time buyers are expected to be major beneficiaries of this scheme as it is a part of a broader effort to promote motorisation across the country, it added.

It remains to be seen if a similar price protection scheme could be implemented ahead of the August price hike.