India biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6%," it said in a regulatory filing.

The new prices are effective from today i.e. 16 th April, 2021.

Automakers in India have been hiking prices this year, citing rise in various input costs. In January, Maruti Suzuki had cited a rise in input costs and had increased prices for some car models.

Maruti Suzuki India recently announced that its total production in March 2021 increased significantly to 1,72,433 units over the same month last year.

The company had produced a total of 92,540 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said.

Passenger vehicle production stood at 1,25,724 units last month as compared to 69,854 units in March 2020.


Maruti Suzuki shares were up 1% in afternoon trade.

