Maruti Suzuki India reports 20% rise in December vehicle sales

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India(MSI) today reported an increase of 20% in its overall sales during December 2020 on a year-on-year basis.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,226 units in December 2020.

With total sales of 495,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21) the company registered a growth of 13.4% over the same period previous year.

Total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the company exported 9,938 units in December 2020, MSI said in a statement.

Besides, the company said that it "remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers."

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased by 4.4% to 24,927 units as compared to 23,883 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of compact segment, including models such asWagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 18.2% to 77,641 units as against 65,673 cars in December last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however,decresed by 28.9% to 1,270 units as compared with 1,786 in December 2019.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, XL6 and Ertiga, rose 8% to25,701 units compared to 23,808 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in December were up 31.4% at 9,938 units as against 7,561 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

