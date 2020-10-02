Maruti Suzuki India's S-Presso crosses 75,000 unit sales in first year of launch

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its entry-level small car S-Presso has crossed the 75,000 unit sales milestone in the first year of its launch.

Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, the company said in a statement.

The S-Presso has been indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle, made for India as well as the world, it added.

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment-first features like dynamic centre console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control."

He added, “Within a year, S-PRESSO buyers have shown 24% higher inclination to accessorize their cars with unique and exciting accessories to match their lifestyle. Infact S-PRESSO witnessed an uptake in positive momentum with an increased buyer interest in the unlock phase. We thank our customers for their endorsement of this young brand."

In line with the aspirations of young people, S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features, he added.

