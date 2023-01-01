Maruti Suzuki India's wholesales down by 9% in Dec 2022

Maruti Suzuki India's wholesales down by 9% in Dec 20221 min read . 01:51 PM IST
In December 2021, Maruti Suzuki India had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units.
Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported around 9% decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 as compared to the year-ago month, the company said in an official statement.
In December 2021, Maruti Suzuki India had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units, the statement said, adding that total domestic wholesales were at 1,13,535 units last month as against 1,26,031 units in December 2021, down 9.91%.
According to the data, sales of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso were lower at 9,765 units as compared to 16,320 units in the year-ago month, as per PTI reports.
Similarly, sales of compact cars consisting of models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR were lower at 57,502 units as against 69,345 units in December 2021, it said.
On the other hand, utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara clocked higher sales last month at 33,008 units as against 26,982 units in the year-ago period, PTI reported.
"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimize the impact," MSIL said.
Meanwhile, the company earlier said that it expects sales of its vehicles with auto gear shift to pick up due to the increasing congestion across cities in India. So far, MSI has cumulatively sold 7.74 lakh units of such vehicles across its portfolio.
The automaker introduced the auto gear shift (AGS) technology that relieves drivers from manually changing gears using the clutch, for the first time in 2013-14 on its hatchback Celerio.
In November 2022, the company sold a total of 159,044 units. The sales figure was at 19,738 vehicles in terms of export for the month.
(With PTI inputs)
