New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it is enhancing the production of oxygen generators using small-scale units in order to meet the demand amid the second wave of Covid-19. The company claims to have already increased the output levels by over 10 times.

Additionally, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country claims that it has offered medium- and big-sized hospitals to install oxygen PSA (pressure swing adsorption) generators. These generators will not only help with the oxygen shortage but also build efficiency as it will reduce the time taken for transportation of oxygen and even the losses during the process.

"Maruti Suzuki decided to involve itself in scaling up production of oxygen generators by small scale units to help overcome the critical shortage of oxygen. We have, in less than a month, increased output levels by more than 10 times," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) India Chairman R C Bhargava said.

In order to increase the production of oxygen PSA generators, the company has partnered with Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd, SAM Gas Products Pvt Ltd and Gaskon Engineers.

"Oxygen generator production was increased 10 times from one plant in five days to two plants a day through two of these partners within a month.

"Since we stepped in, 70 oxygen generator plants are being produced in May; in June, it will be 150 with the partners. The backlog order with these suppliers is 225," a company spokesperson mentioned during a press conference.

According to the company spokesperson, a plant with oxygen production capacity of one tonne a day or 500 litres a minute roughly costs ₹60-70 lakh.

They further claimed that Maruti Suzuki will donate 20 such plants in Haryana-Delhi-NCR and the rest plants are being commercially decided between its partners and the buyers.

On the importance of having in-house oxygen generators in hospital, Bhargava said, "We think that oxygen PSA generators provide oxygen at significantly lower cost, avoid the high cost of transporting oxygen and reduce consumption of fuel. The government and hospitals need to study this option carefully for the future."

With inputs from PTI

