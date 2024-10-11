PM Internship Scheme: 193 firms post over 90,800 opportunities on portal; Maruti, L&T and Reliance on list

  • The PM Internship Scheme is expected to cover 1.25 lakh candidates in the current financial year.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
The PM Internship portal was opened on October 3 for companies to post the opportunities.
The PM Internship portal was opened on October 3 for companies to post the opportunities.

As many as 193 companies have posted more than 90,800 internship opportunities on the portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme ahead of the commencement of applicant registration on October 12, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Muthoot Finance and Reliance Industries are among the 193 companies that have offered the opportunities, it added.

The PM Internship portal opened on October 3 for companies to post the opportunities.

The scheme is expected to cover 1.25 lakh candidates in the current financial year.

The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024. It will be implemented through the online portal www.pminternship.mca.gov.in, developed by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

As per the scheme's pilot project, which is estimated to cost around 800 crore, internships will start on December 2.

Under the scheme, an intern will get monthly financial assistance of 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of 6,000.

According to the report citing sources at the ministry, the number of opportunities posted on the PM Internship portal surged to 90,849 on October 11.

On October 7, 2024, around 16,000 opportunities were available, and by October 9 this number had risen to nearly 50,000.

Opportunities available in 24 sectors

The opportunities are spread across 24 sectors. The maximum number of opportunities is in the oil, gas & energy sector followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services, among others.

The internship opportunities are reportedly available in over 20 fields, including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, sales and marketing.

The opportunities are available across 737 districts, spread over 36 States and Union Territories, it added.

The NDA government aims to provide internships for one crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
PM Internship Scheme: 193 firms post over 90,800 opportunities on portal; Maruti, L&T and Reliance on list

