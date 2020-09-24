The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today launched its vehicle subscription programme for people in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru. This will allow a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

1) The company has partnered ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

2) Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from Nexa.

3) They can select duration ranging from one to four years and pay a monthly subscription charge starting ₹14,463 including taxes.

4) The subscription is all-inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero depreciation insurance and 24x7 roadside assistance.

5) "The programme is especially focussed to bring convenience to the individual customers. Besides flexibility of tenure, it offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and its renewal as well as routine maintenance," MSIL Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, as reported by PTI.

6) According to news agency PTI, ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said, "Maruti Suzuki is an aspirational brand and we believe this partnership of two industry leaders will enable us to fulfil many dreams through our innovative and curated car subscription options."

7) After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade vehicle, extend or buy the car at market price.

8) Under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, a customer can choose white number plate for which the vehicle will be registered in her/his name or black number plate with the vehicle registered in the name of ORIX.

9) The company plans to roll out this program in up to 60 cities in the next two to three years.

10) Last month, it had launched a pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune in collaboration with Myles Automotive Technologies.

































Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via