Maruti Suzuki launches new offer: Pay car loan EMIs after 2 months

It said the offer, in partnership with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (CIFCL), will make the process of car buying more convenient in these unprecedented times. With Maruti Suzuki’s vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns and CIFCL’s extensive branch presence across the country, the offer is expected to benefit many customers. The offer is available on select Maruti Suzuki models and will be applicable on loan disbursement till 30th June this year.