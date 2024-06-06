Maruti Suzuki may revamp small car portfolio
SummaryAs Maruti Suzuki proceeds towards its goal to double its production by the end of the decade to 4 million units, the company is looking at revamping its product portfolio—consolidating its presence in segments like hatches and sedans, and strengthening it in segments like SUVs, EVs & hybrids.
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki may consolidate its entry-level small car lineup in the next three to four years, as India’s largest carmaker reworks strategy for what was once its bread-and-butter business. According to two people aware of the plans, the company may also cap investments in the mid-size sedan segment, where it sells the Ciaz.