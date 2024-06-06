Maruti Suzuki may revamp small car portfolio

“It is possible Maruti Suzuki will have a different vehicle to address upgraders in the market. Some models going forward may have to be relooked and replaced with fewer models, but those which can serve different types of consumers. The company will need many products to address all buyers, as the volumes in the hatch segment continue to be extremely high for Maruti Suzuki," one of the people cited above said. “It is unlikely, though, that the Alto brand will be let go, given it has sold close to 20 million units globally."