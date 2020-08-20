NEW DELHI : To engage with startups in the area of mobility, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India today announced its partnership with Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB).

The first-of-its kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company will help early-stage startups become large scale businesses. For mobility startups at the Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub and incubation centre of IIMB, this will be a 3-month (pre-incubation) and 6- month (incubation) engagement.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India said this partnership will help startups working in technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector.

“Mobility startup incubation program addresses the needs of early stage startups, which have potential of becoming large-scale businesses. This partnership with IIMB will spearhead innovation in mobility space. The Indian startup community provides much needed impetus to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India. The tie-up is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

Earlier in January 2019, the automaker had launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) to support startups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space.

Prof Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL, said “Our mobility program provides startups the practical expertise of a leader like Maruti Suzuki with the incubation support depth and experience of NSRCEL. We will leverage the broader IIM Bangalore’s network of faculty, students and alumni as well as the expertise and counsel of a host of partner institutions who are active in this domain."

Under this program, early stage startups will get incubation support and a chance for potential partnership with Maruti Suzuki to fast-track the growth of their venture. Startups will get Maruti Suzuki’s support for need assessment, access to domain expert, investor connect, mentoring, guidance to regulations and demo day to catalyse its growth.

