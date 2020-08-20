Maruti Suzuki partners with IIM Bangalore to incubate mobility startups

“Mobility startup incubation program addresses the needs of early stage startups, which have potential of becoming large-scale businesses. This partnership with IIMB will spearhead innovation in mobility space. The Indian startup community provides much needed impetus to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Startup India. The tie-up is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to create jobs," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said.