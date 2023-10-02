Maruti Suzuki posts highest ever monthly sales in September; hits 1 million-mark in H1FY24
In the April-September period, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales crossed the 10-lakh sales mark. The company dispatched 10,50,085 units in the first half of the current fiscal as compared with 985,326 units in the same period of last fiscal.
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported its highest ever monthly sales in September 2023. The company’s total wholesales last month increased 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) to 181,343 units from 176,306 units dispatched to dealers in the same month last year.