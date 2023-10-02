Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, reported its highest ever monthly sales in September 2023. The company’s total wholesales last month increased 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) to 181,343 units from 176,306 units dispatched to dealers in the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 153,106 units, sales to other OEM of 5,726 units and exports of 22,511 units.

In the April-September period, Maruti Suzuki's total sales crossed the 10-lakh sales mark. The company dispatched 10,50,085 units in the first half of the current fiscal as compared with 985,326 units in the same period of last fiscal.

It is for the first time that the company surpassed the half-yearly sales mark of 1 million units, the automaker said.

Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales in September rose 2% to 150,812 units from 148,380 units in September 2022.

The sales of its entry level cars -- Alto and S-Presso -- declined 65% to 10,351 units from 29,574 units in the year-ago period. Sales of compact cars also fell to 68,552 units last month from 72,176 units, YoY.

The company's PV market crossed 3 million-mark for the first time till September-end.

However, Utility vehicle dispatches jumped by a robust 82% to 59,271 units last month from 32,574 units in September last year.

The company’s total export sales rose to 22,511 units as compared with 21,403 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki shares have gained over 11% in the last three months, while the stock is up more than 26% year-to-date (YTD).

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki share price ended 0.33% higher at ₹10,601.70 apiece on the BSE.

