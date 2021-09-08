Maruti Suzuki production dips in August due to chip shortage

Maruti had earlier said it expects its total vehicle production in September across its plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's unit in Gujarat to be just 40% of the normal output due to the semiconductor shortage. The company's production capacity at Gurgaon and Manesar plants in Haryana is around 15 lakh units per annum, while Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG), a 100% subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation, has an additional installed production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per annum.

