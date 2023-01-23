One of the leading automobile manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki is likely to report a steady performance in the third quarter of FY23 which will be announced on Tuesday. Margins are expected to improve sequentially amidst price hikes scenario during the quarter. However, Maruti is likely to post a drop in net sales in Q3 of FY23 due to a de-growth in volumes. Management commentary on order book size, UV model launches, and the benefit of commodity deflation are some of the key factors that will be keenly watched.

Ahead of Q3 earnings, Maruti shares closed at ₹8,423.15 apiece down by ₹20.45 or 0.24% on BSE. The company's market cap is more than ₹2.54 lakh crore.

In December 2022, Maruti's total sales stood at 139,347 vehicles --- declining from sales of 153,149 units in the same month last year. From April to December of FY23, the company's sales are to the tune of 1,451,237 vehicles --- higher than 1,163,823 units in 9M of FY22.

In Q2FY23, the auto giant posted four folds jump in net profit to ₹2,061.5 crore year-on-year. Also, revenue from operations jumped by 46% YoY to ₹29,931 crore. Also, in Q2 of the current fiscal, the company recorded the highest ever quarterly sales of 5.17 lakh vehicles up by 36% YoY.

What to expect from Maruti in Q3FY23?

Kumar Rakesh, Analyst - IT & Auto, BNP Paribas India expects Maruti's revenue to decline by c6% q-q as volume declined by c10% q-q. In his note, he added, "EBITDA margin of 9.4% (+16bp q-q) on lower commodity prices, cost control, INR depreciation, and price hikes, and a superior mix, partially offset by negative operating leverage."

Meanwhile, in their Q3 preview report, research analysts Shashank Kanodia and Raghvendra Goyal at ICICI Direct said, Maruti is expected to report a steady performance in Q3FY23. Net sales for the quarter are expected at ₹28,281 crore, down 5.5% QoQ amid 10% QoQ de-growth in volumes at 4.7 lakh units and a 5% QoQ rise in ASPs to ₹5.8 lakh/unit. The product mix for Q3FY23 came in positive with a share of UVs in the total volumes mix at 24% vs. 19% in Q2FY23.

Also, the duo's note added, "EBITDA in Q3FY23 is expected at ₹2,824 crore with EBITDA margins at 10%, up 70 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT is expected at ₹1,940 crore versus ₹2,062 crore in Q2FY23."

In regards to management commentary, Kumar's note said, "Current waiting period and order book size; visibility of demand and FY23 volume guidance; rural/urban demand trends; cost-control initiatives; industry discounting trends; margin profile of product launches; UV model launches; progress on the transition to BS VI phase 2, the benefit of commodity deflation realised in the quarter; commodity outlook for the next quarter and average price hike taken during the quarter."

The BNP analyst has set a buy recommendation on Maruti while lowering the target price of ₹11,800 from earlier ₹12,300. His note said, "Target multiple near the five-year mean NTM P/E to reflect a strong demand cycle. TP decreased as we lower target multiple as the recovery in sales volume and margin is well underway for MSIL."

Among key downside risks on Maruti as per Kumar will be any incremental supply constraints; the higher-than-expected impact of commodity inflation; a significant increase in the competitive pressure from peers; and the failure of new model launches.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.