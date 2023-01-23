One of the leading automobile manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki is likely to report a steady performance in the third quarter of FY23 which will be announced on Tuesday. Margins are expected to improve sequentially amidst price hikes scenario during the quarter. However, Maruti is likely to post a drop in net sales in Q3 of FY23 due to a de-growth in volumes. Management commentary on order book size, UV model launches, and the benefit of commodity deflation are some of the key factors that will be keenly watched.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}