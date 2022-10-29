Maruti Suzuki recalls more than 9,000 units of Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin (‘Part’), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty Part, free of cost," Maruti Suzuki said in its BSE filing.

