Maruti Suzuki reports 17.8% increase wholesale dispatches in December

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday reported a robust 17.8% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesale for December to 1,46,480 units. This was aided by a sustained recovery in demand for entry-level cars, hatchbacks and utility vehicles after the festive season. The automaker also replenished inventory at dealerships after improved sales during the Diwali festival in November.

The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer had sold 1,24,375 units in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, factory dispatches also improved from November, when the company had sold 1,35,775 units but falls short of dispatches in October which numbered 1,66,825 units.

The growth in wholesales though comes on a very low base, with the company reducing production due to falling demand for vehicles and transition to Bharat Stage-VI emission norms. In FY20, the company reported 17% decline in sales.

Hatchback sales increased by 14.5% year-on-year to 1,02,568 units in December, while those of utility vehicles rose 8% to 25701 units.

Maruti’s exports also increased by 31.4% y-o-y to 9,938 units during the month.

Despite a decent recovery in retail sales, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, among others, are struggling to ramp up production due to disruption in supply chain network. Localised lockdowns, rising covid-19 cases, and increased inspection of imported parts from China have also caused problems for automakers and their suppliers.

However, the company reported highest ever production of vehicles in October expecting robust demand during the festive season. Demand for Maruti’s compact vehicles has continued to grow beyond the festive season as well as customers are preferring personal mobility to avoid covid infections.

Maruti’s total sales during the month increased by 20.2% y-o-y to 1,60,226 units, one of the highest for the company.

Investors have been bullish about Maruti near-term prospects since it is also likely to benefit from a shift in demand for hatchbacks given the increasing preference for personal mobility on fears of contracting infection.

