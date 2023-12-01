Maruti Suzuki reports 3.4% YoY rise in total November sales at 1.64 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the largest passenger car manufacturer in India, sold a total of 164,439 vehicles in November 2023, recording a growth of 3.4% from 159,044 units sold in November last year.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,667 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,822 units and exports of 22,950 units, Maruti Suzuki said in a release on Friday.

Also Read: Tata Motors total sales in November drops 1.7% YoY to 74,172 units

The auto major’s total domestic sales in the last month increased 1.6% to 141,489 units from 139,306 units, while exports rose 16% to 22,950 units from 19,738 units, YoY.

Maruti Suzuki reported total passenger vehicle (PV) sales of 134,158 units as compared to 132,395 units last year, a rise of 1.33%.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

In the PV segment, total sales of compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR in November 2023 declined 11.2% to 64,679 units from 72,844 units in November 2022.

On the contrary, sales of Utility Vehicles, which include Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, increased 50.5% to 49,016 units from 32,563 units, YoY.

Also Read: M&M auto sales rise 21% to 70,576 units in November; tractor sales up 6% YoY

In the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,509 units of Super Carry during the month as against 2,660 units sold in the year-ago month.

At 2:25 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.30% higher at ₹10,635.70 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.