Maruti Suzuki reports 3.4% YoY rise in total November sales at 1.64 lakh units
Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales in the last month increased 1.6% to 141,489 units from 139,306 units, while exports rose 16% to 22,950 units from 19,738 units, YoY.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the largest passenger car manufacturer in India, sold a total of 164,439 vehicles in November 2023, recording a growth of 3.4% from 159,044 units sold in November last year.
