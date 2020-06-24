Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has launched a loyalty rewards program for its customers. The loyalty programme – Maruti Suzuki Rewards- will cover all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets, MSI said in a statement.

Range of benefits

Under the programme, customers would get a range of benefits on purchase of additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals, and several other association benefits with the company, it added.

All Maruti Suzuki dealerships

The program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country and the rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with the company's driving schools, he added.

Four tiers

Under the program, customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

They will also be rewarded with badges, which will make customer's interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers, the automaker said.

The program is card-less and all information and transactions alerts will be sent digitally to customer's registered mobile number, it added.

