Maruti Suzuki's car cabin partition for corona precaution

NEW DELHI : To make automobile travel safer, passenger car major Maruti Suzuki has come out with unique products, including "cabin protective partition". A cabin protective partition divides the front and rear space of the car which prevents droplets, dust without blocking the field of view.

The company is one of the first to bring out 'and Hygiene' accessories for car and personal care.

The company is one of the first to bring out 'and Hygiene' accessories for car and personal care.

According to the auto major, the COVID-19 pandemic has created "new customer requirements'.

"In line with the need of the hour, this range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to the customer demands, amidst the ongoing pandemic," the statement said.

"One of the critical need of the hour was a car cabin separator... To strengthen the customer confidence, the company will add more items under its a Health and Hygiene' range."

