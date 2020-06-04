Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Maruti Suzuki's car cabin partition for corona precaution
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reported a 86.23% decline in total sales at 18,539 units in May.

Maruti Suzuki's car cabin partition for corona precaution

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST IANS

  • The company's 'Health and Hygiene' genuine accessories for car and personal care are priced from 10 to 650
  • The products include three ply face mask, protective goggles, show cover, hand gloves and face shield visor

NEW DELHI : To make automobile travel safer, passenger car major Maruti Suzuki has come out with unique products, including "cabin protective partition". A cabin protective partition divides the front and rear space of the car which prevents droplets, dust without blocking the field of view.

According to the auto major, the COVID-19 pandemic has created "new customer requirements'.

The company is one of the first to bring out 'and Hygiene' accessories for car and personal care.

The company is one of the first to bring out 'and Hygiene' accessories for car and personal care.

According to the auto major, the COVID-19 pandemic has created "new customer requirements'.

"In line with the need of the hour, this range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to the customer demands, amidst the ongoing pandemic," the statement said.

"One of the critical need of the hour was a car cabin separator... To strengthen the customer confidence, the company will add more items under its a Health and Hygiene' range."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

