Maruti Suzuki's October wholesales surge 19% on festive demand

MUMBAI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has reported a 19% surge in its October wholesale volumes at 182,448 units, including exports.

Powered by festive demand, Maruti’s total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 163,656 units, up 17.6% year-over-year (y-o-y) from 139,121 units sold in October last year.

At 95,067 units, the company recorded a 26.6% y-o-y growth in its compact hatchback category where it sells popular cars such as WagonR, Swift, Baleno and other models.

Maruti’s utility vehicle portfolio, where it sells Vitara Brezza sports utility vehicle (SUV), Ertiga, XL6 and others, too recorded a 10% y-o-y growth with sales at 25,396 units in October as against 23,108 units from the year-ago period. Factory dispatches of vans stood at 13,309 units, up 30.5% y-o-y for the last month.

In a media call last week, the company management had said that it’s retail deliveries during the days of Navratra stood at 96,700 units, thereby recording a sharp y-o-y growth of 27%.

With dominance in the small car segment, Maruti continues to benefit from increased preference for personal mobility as the share of first-time car buyers increased to 48% as against 43% a year-ago.

The company has also registered an uptick in the dispatches of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) Super Carry during October, which sold 3,169 units last month as against 2,429 units a year-ago.

The company has also supplied 6,037 cars to its ally Toyota last month as against 2,727 units in October last year.

Maruti’s total domestic sales stood at 172,862 units, up 20% y-o-y last month. It also exported 9,586 units, up 4.7% y-o-y.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via