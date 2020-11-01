Maruti Suzuki's October wholesales surge 19% on festive demand

Maruti’s utility vehicle portfolio, where it sells Vitara Brezza sports utility vehicle (SUV), Ertiga, XL6 and others, too recorded a 10% y-o-y growth with sales at 25,396 units in October as against 23,108 units from the year-ago period. Factory dispatches of vans stood at 13,309 units, up 30.5% y-o-y for the last month.