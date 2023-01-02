Maruti Suzuki's production falls 18% to 1,24,722 units in December

Maruti Suzuki's production falls 18% to 1,24,722 units in December1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported around 9% decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units
Maruti Suzuki India's production in December 2022 was lower by 17.96 per cent at 1,24,722 units as against 1,52,029 units in the year-ago period, according to company data released on Monday.
The company's production in mini cars and compact segment, comprising models such as Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR, was lower by 21 per cent at 83,753 units last month as compared to 1,06,090 units in December 2021.
Production of utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross and XL6, was also lower at 27,303 units as compared to 31,794 units in the year-ago month, the filing added.
Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production stood at 587 units as against 3,262 units in December 2021.
"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," said Maruti Suzuki in a regulatory filing.
Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported around 9% decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 as compared to the year-ago month, the company said in an official statement.
In December 2021, Maruti Suzuki India had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units, the statement said, adding that total domestic wholesales were at 1,13,535 units last month as against 1,26,031 units in December 2021, down 9.91%.
In an interaction on Sunday, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava had said the company wanted to keep its stock at a very low level starting January.
"We had to control the production because we wanted to keep this top level down...we did not want to carry the stock of 2022 models," he had said.
The company's scrip was up by 0.048 per cent at ₹8,406.65 at BSE.
