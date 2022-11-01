Maruti Suzuki's total sales rises 21% to 1.67 lakh units in October

As per a statement by the company, sales of mini segment cars that includes cars such as Alto and S-Presso rose from 21,831 units in October 2021 to 24,936 units in October this year while sales of compact segment cars including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR rose from 48,690 units to 73,685 units in the same month.

