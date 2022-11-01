Maruti Suzuki's total sales rises 21% to 1.67 lakh units in October

Maruti Suzuki's total sales rises 21% to 1.67 lakh units in October1 min read . 03:45 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has reported an increase of 21 per cent in its total sales in the month of October as compared to the corresponding period last year
Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported its total sales have risen 21 per cent selling 1,67,520 units in October 2022 compared to 1,38,335 units sold in the same month last year.
The total domestic passenger vehicle sale registered a 26 per cent year-on-year growth from 1,17,013 units sold in October last year to 1,47,072 units sold this year.
As per a statement by the company, sales of mini segment cars that includes cars such as Alto and S-Presso rose from 21,831 units in October 2021 to 24,936 units in October this year while sales of compact segment cars including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR rose from 48,690 units to 73,685 units in the same month.
The sales for utility segment vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara rose from 30,971 units last month as compared to 27,081.
Sales of the light commercial vehicle Eeco stood at 2,913 units compared to 3,797 units during the same period, and those of the Eeco was 8,861 units compared to 10,320 units in October 2021.
As per MSIL, its exports in October stood at 20,448 units as compared to 21,322 in the same period last month.