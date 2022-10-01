Maruti Suzuki sees over two-fold increase in sales at 176,306 units in September1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 05:39 PM IST
The company managed to dispatch 86,380 units in the year ago period due to massive shortage of electronic components
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in total wholesales to 176,306 units in September.