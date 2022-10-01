Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Maruti Suzuki sees over two-fold increase in sales at 176,306 units in September

Maruti Suzuki sees over two-fold increase in sales at 176,306 units in September

Maruti Suzuki India has shipped 2.33 lakh vehicles through Railways last fiscal
05:39 PM IST

The company managed to dispatch 86,380 units in the year ago period due to massive shortage of electronic components

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in total wholesales to 176,306 units in September.

The company managed to dispatch 86,380 units in the year ago period due to massive shortage of electronic components.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales rose over two-fold to 154,903 units as compared to 68,815 units in September 2021, the company said in a statement.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 29,574 units compared to 14,936 in the corresponding period.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 72,176 units from 20,891 cars in September 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose to 1,359 units compared to 981 units in September 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose to 32,574 units against 18,459 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped to 21,403 units from 17,565 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

