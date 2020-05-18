Maruti Suzuki sold 5,000 cars during lockdown; 1,350 showrooms operational

NEW DELHI : After being allowed to open showrooms in select locations, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today announced that it has delivered more than 5,000 cars in the past few days. Out of its 3,086 showrooms spread across India, more than 1,350 showrooms of Maruti are now operational.

"Keeping customer safety at core, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days. The Company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SoPs) for its dealerships across the country. These SoPs ensure highest level of hygiene and sanitization across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees," Maruti said in a statement.

The auto major said with SoPs in place over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational post lockdown 4.0.

“We are happy to serve the customers, who were waiting to drive home their favorite car. The Company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the Central and State Governments. We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. "All of them will abide to the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," the company said.

On Sunday, Maruti said its Gurugram plant would resume production from Monday, after 57 days of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The auto major has resumed operations at its Manesar-based plant earlier this month after around 50 days of closure.

