Maruti Suzuki sold zero units in domestic market in April due to lockdown

NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported that it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus -led nationwide lockdown.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited had zero sales in the domestic market, (including sales to OEM), in April 2020. This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed," India's largest carmaker said in a statement.

Maruti, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations. The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.

The auto major had last month got permission from the Gurugram district administration to restart its Manesar plant on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at plant at 4,696. The company had then decided to resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell vehicles.

MSI Chairman RC Bhargava had told PTI, "We will start operations whenever we can maintain continuous production and sell it (vehicles), which is not possible at this point of time."

