Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India imited (MSIL) has tied up with IndusInd Bank to arrange for financing options for its customers to help them buy a car of their choice.

MSIL has been arranging options like these for their customers with their financial partners and the options can be tailored for different individuals, be it salaried people r businessmen or any other.

Some of the options that will be available to customers who are looking to buy a car include, low EMI scheme with instalments starting at ₹899 per lakh for the first three months. Also available to the customers will be the 100% on-road funding for customers who have a valid income proof. These two schemes, along with many others will be available to customers on all the models of Maruti Suzuki India limited.

“IndusInd Bank is one of our leading finance partners. This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario. These special structured schemes like low EMI scheme, balloon and step-up EMI schemes, will ease the pressure on immediate cash-flow of consumers. Also with the bank’s expertise in lending to a variety of customers especially with no income proof, we are extremely confident of the collaboration bringing in convenience to both the rural and urban customers of MSIL," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via