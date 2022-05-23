Maruti Suzuki to acquire 12% stake in AI firm Sociograph Solutions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sociograph Solutions is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specializes in a visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSI) has agreed to acquire 12.09% equity stake in Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd. for ₹2 crore.
The investment would help Maruti to strengthen its offering to customers by creating a customized sales experiences on the web, virtual reality and augmented reality, the company said.
It works with leading enterprises in different verticals, delivering quantifiable return on investments by improving business metrics.