Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models due to cost pressure1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 02:56 PM IST
- On Thursday, Maruti Suzuki reported an increase 14 per cent year-on-year as it sold 159,044 units in November 2022
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that the company has planned to increase prices across models from January 2023. The company said that the decision was prompted by continued cost pressure due to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.