Maruti Suzuki to issue preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor for Gujarat plant acquisition1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki to issue preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor for Suzuki Motor Gujarat acquisition
Ahead of the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Corporation(SMC) in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), Maruti Suzuki will issue equity shares on preferential allotment basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation, the company said in its stock filing on Tuesday.
Maruti Suzuki's board approved the issuance of equity shares to the SMC on Tuesday. The company said that the decision would be subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required. After the acquision, SMG will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.63% higher at ₹9575.70 apiece on BSE at 11:16 am on Wednesday.
“The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has approved issue of equity shares of the company on preferential allotment basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), as consideration for the acquisition of 100% stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG). This will be subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approval(s), as may be required, including requisite approval of shareholders. Post such acquisition, SMG will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," said the company in its stock filing.
On July 31, the Maruti Suzuki board had approved the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private(SMG) Limited and acquiring of shares of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).
The board evaluated two available options for acquiring the SMC equity in SMG, first is payment in cash and issue of MSIL equity shares on a preferential allotment basis. The impact of both options on the earnings of MSIL was calculated for each year up to 2031.
It was only after the evaluation of all the aspects, the board reached to a decision that the acquision of SMG shares by issue of Maruti Suzuki equity shares to SMC would benefit minority shareholders and Maruti Suzuki.
