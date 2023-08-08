“The Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has approved issue of equity shares of the company on preferential allotment basis to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), as consideration for the acquisition of 100% stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG). This will be subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approval(s), as may be required, including requisite approval of shareholders. Post such acquisition, SMG will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company," said the company in its stock filing.