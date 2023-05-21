NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, will introduce the 50-year old flagship off-road sport utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny, manufactured by its Japanese parent Suzuki, to India in the first week of June.

With the launch, its targeting the lifestyle SUV segment, which according to the company, could double in size during this fiscal year. At present, the niche lifestyle SUV segment commands annual sales volume of around 40,000 units. Bulk of the market share has been captured by Mahindra’s ladder-frame off-roader SUV, Thar.

The rise of various sub-segments within India’s fast-expanding SUV space may push this volume to double, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki, said in an interview.

To cash in on the emerging SUV opportunities, it will also launch a robust seven-seater hybrid SUV in collaboration with Suzuki’s global partner, Toyota. “The entry-level compact SUV market, which constitutes over 50% of the overall SUV market, and 23% of passenger vehicle sales in India, is large and growing. In April, it accounted for 25% of PV market. Maruti’s Brezza compact SUV accounts for nearly 18% of it, but is led by Tata Motor’s Nexon with a 27% share."

“In this segment, we see two sub-segments: the tech-savvy urban user for whom we rolled out the Fronx; and those who desire a powerful off-roader we have the Jimny," he added.

The latter appeals to customers who desire . The Jimny has already received 30,000 bookings for the Jimny, but we haven’t announced prices yet so we will wait for the actual trend of bookings", he added.

Maruti Suzuki’s crossover SUV Fronx also has an orderbook of 38,000 bookings. Maruti’s premium pricing for the Jimny could make it a niche product, considering it is a four-wheel drive 5-door vehicle, unlike Mahindra’s Thar which also comes with a rear-wheel drive and only comes in a three-door variant. The product, first displayed in the Auto Expo 2023, will be close to 95% localized in India and will be manufactured in the company’s Gurgaon manufacturing facility. Maruti Suzuki is gunning for a 25% SUV market share by the end of FY24, and a 50% total passenger vehicle market share by 2030.

“Something which starts as a niche may not remain niche forever, but it can become mainstream very quickly. In fact, when the Swift was launched, people said that is a niche product, but the premium hatchback segment is the largest segment now. The same goes with the mid-sized SUV segment, which was thought as really premium in the SUV space. Today it is one of the mainstream and the third largest segment. We expect that could be the case with the lifestyle SUV segment as well. So volume wise it could easily double this year... the entry SUV used to be just 5% of the market just a few years back, it has now grown to be 25%", Srivastava added.

Maruti Suzuki, which began dispatches of its latest SUV Fronx only in April, continues to face hurdles in semi-conductor shortage, with production of various models such as the Grand Vitara, XL6 and Ertiga, and even Fronx. According to Srivastava, chip availability appear to remain at the same levels in Q1 as in Q4 last year, though supplies are expected to increase from the next quarter.