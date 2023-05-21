Jimny may double lifestyle SUV sales: Maruti3 min read . Updated: 21 May 2023, 10:18 PM IST
To cash in on the emerging SUV opportunities, it will also launch a robust seven-seater hybrid SUV in collaboration with Suzuki’s global partner, Toyota
NEW DELHI : Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, will introduce the 50-year old flagship off-road sport utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny, manufactured by its Japanese parent Suzuki, to India in the first week of June.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×