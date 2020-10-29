Maruti Suzuki to post sharp recovery in earnings as vehicle sales improve in Q2

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer—is expected to post strong recovery in net profit and revenue for the September quarter on the back of sharp recovery in sales of hatchbacks owing to faster recovery in rural and semi-urban markets and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility to avoid the covid-19 infection.

According to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, the company is expected to report a net profit of Rs1,519.50 crore (16 analysts) and revenue from operations of Rs19,131.7 crore (17 analysts).

The company posted a 39.3% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs1,358.60 crore in the corresponding period.

If the earning are in line with estimates, then the New Delhi-based carmaker will engineer a significant turnaround in its fortunes from June quarter when it reported a loss of Rs249.9 crore, the first in two decades, due to the adverse impact of the lockdown measure to contain covid-19 pandemic.

Vehicle manufacturers such as Maruti had to close their factories and showrooms from 22 March, following the lockdown announced by the Union and state governments to contain the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

Aided by quick recovery in demand for entry-level cars, hatchbacks and utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki reported a 33.4% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesale for September to 150,040 units.

On a sequential basis, factory dispatches improved from August, when the company had sold 115,325 units, while sales in July numbered 100,000 units. Maruti resumed production at its Manesar plant from 12 May, with dispatches at 13,865 units for that month.

“Contrary to our expectations, demand recovery post the lifting of the lockdown has been stronger than expected across segments (excluding M&HCV and 3W). This is attributable to pent-up demand, positive agri economics, and a moderate shift from public to private transport. While the upcoming festive season is expected to be very good, sustenance in terms of demand post the festive season is a key monitorable," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

Investors are optimistic that Maruti will benefit from a shift in demand towards small cars due to faster recovery in demand in rural areas and increasing preference for personal mobility, and is better positioned to tackle current economic downturn compared with most competitors because of its cash reserve of Rs35,000 crore.

