Maruti Suzuki to post sharp recovery in earnings as vehicle sales improve in Q2

“Contrary to our expectations, demand recovery post the lifting of the lockdown has been stronger than expected across segments (excluding M&HCV and 3W). This is attributable to pent-up demand, positive agri economics, and a moderate shift from public to private transport. While the upcoming festive season is expected to be very good, sustenance in terms of demand post the festive season is a key monitorable," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.